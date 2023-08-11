Burglar hides from police among electronics after smashing window at Atlanta Target

Atlanta police have arrested a man they say broke into an Atlanta Target and tried to hide from police inside the store.

Surveillance video shows officers approach a broken window at the Target on Peachtree Road just before 12:45 a.m. earlier this month.

Officers walked into the store through the broken window and cleared the first floor.

After going up to the second floor, officers found Donell Houston, 39, laying on the floor in one of the electronics aisles.

When they searched Houston, officers found two cell phones that he had tried to steal.

Houston was arrested and charged with burglary, two counts of property damage and theft by taking.

He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

