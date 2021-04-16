Burglar passed out after threating resident, charges say

Apr. 16—NEW ULM — A man reportedly forced his way into a rural New Ulm house, threatened and wrestled with the homeowner and then passed out after the homeowner fled.

Alex James Blickem, 29, of New Ulm, was charged with felony counts of burglary, threats and drug possession and misdemeanor assault Thursday in Brown County District Court.

An intruder was reported at a home along Highway 14 west of New Ulm at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The resident heard noise outside, went to the front door and a man later identified as Blickem forced his way in and threatened to kill him, a court complaint said.

When the victim tried to run, Blickem allegedly grabbed him and tried to wrestle him to the ground. The resident escaped uninjured as a Brown County deputy arrived.

The deputy found Blickem passed out on a bedroom floor, the charges say.

Blickem allegedly had a baggie of methamphetamine in his possession.