Would-be burglar punches ATM, gives up when it doesn’t give him money, APD says

Atlanta police are searching for a man who appears to think a single punch is all it takes to break into an ATM.

Officers were called to a convenience store on Campbellton Road at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 9 for a property damage call.

The store clerk told officers that a man came into the store and hit the ATM. After he couldn’t get inside the ATM, the clerk said the man left the store.

The clerk told investigators that the man comes to the store from time to time, but does not know who he is. Police are still working to identify him.

Surveillance video from inside the convenience store shows the man wearing a leopard-printed bonnet punch the ATM. He then appears to touch the top of the ATM before walking off.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

