Burglar recorded sleeping woman, charges say

Jan. 26—MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly entered a neighbor's apartment without permission and recorded video of the woman while she slept.

Gabriel Mesfin, 20, was charged with felony burglary and gross misdemeanor interfering with privacy.

A woman who lives in an apartment building at 1600 Warren St. reported she was awakened by a light early Sunday morning and saw a stranger. The man appeared to be recording her with a cellphone and ran out of her apartment when she woke up, according to a court complaint.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Mesfin entering the woman's apartment and staying for one minute before running back to his own apartment.

Mesfin told a police officer he was intoxicated and accidentally went into the wrong apartment while using his cellphone as a flashlight.

But a witness said she saw Mesfin go into the apartment and he appeared to go in intentionally. The witness said Mesfin later showed her the video he had recorded of the sleeping woman.

Mesfin also was seen on surveillance video attempting to enter the apartment a second time a few hours later, the charges say. That time the door was locked.