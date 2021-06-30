Burglar sentenced to 25 years in prison

Jun. 30—OTTUMWA — An Eldon man found guilty of burglary, robbery and assault by a jury was sentenced to prison on Monday.

A Wapello County Jury found Joseph Allen Bloom, 41, of Eldon, guilty of the charges on April 9. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge Greg Milani in a sentencing hearing on Monday.

Bloom was charged last August with the crimes in connection with an April 2020 burglary on South Milner Street in Ottumwa. He was the third person to be charged in connection.

Police said Bloom and the other two defendants rode in a vehicle together to the victim's residence. One of the individuals entered the residence while a person was present and disabled a security camera system before letting the other individuals in, police said in court filings.

Investigators said during the burglary the victim's cellphones and keys were stolen and that the victim was physically assaulted and required medical treatment, suffering a serious injury.

Anthony Dean Lankford, 31, of Ottumwa; and Alexies Irene Meier, 26, of Ottumwa, both also face the same charges. Lankford's trial is set for July 13. Meier's trial is set for Aug. 3. Both have pled not guilty.

Gary Oldenburger, attorney for Bloom, argued unsuccessfully to a judge earlier this year that the case should be dismissed because only an accomplice had identified Bloom as a suspect. Oldenburger told Judge Lucy Gamon that the state had no other corroborating evidence.

Gamon cited Iowa Supreme Court precedent when she wrote that the court is not to "assess the sufficiency of evidence in advance of trial, but must allow the State to present its case before passing judgment."

Oldenburger also used the COVID-19 pandemic in his argument, stating that it would be "unconscionable" to hold Bloom in the Wapello County Jail until trial because of what he characterized as a lack of evidence. Gamon dismissed that argument, writing that argument could apply to any defendant currently sitting in jail and that granting the motion on those grounds "would be highly unfair."

