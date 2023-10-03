Burglar sentenced to 35 years for severely beating New Castle senior citizen

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle man who broke into a local home and brutally beat a senior citizen has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Derek Allen Wethington, 37, was sentenced last week by Henry Circuit Court 1 Judge Bob Witham after pleading guilty — but mentally ill — to burglary resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

New Castle police said Wethington on April 25 forced his way into a home along Grand Avenue and attacked an 86-year-old man.

The victim, who had recently had a pacemaker implanted, told officers he was resting in a recliner when he heard "a terrible noise," and then was attacked by an intruder "who just started pounding on him in the face and head area."

The man said he tried to block the blows "but couldn't do it." The senior citizen was knocked unconscious when his recliner tipped over and his head hit the floor.

Emergency responders said when they arrived, the victim's head and face were mostly covered by blood, and he was having difficulty breathing.

Personnel at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital later said the man had suffered multiple facial fractures.

In a sentencing memo, Chief Deputy Prosecutor Richard Culver said the "sheer savagery of Wethington's attack on (the victim) had forever robbed him of his freedom and his independence."

"The damage done to (the senior citizen) was such that he will never get back to where he was, physically or mentally, on the day before the attack," Culver added.

Letters to the judge included one from the victim's wife, who saw Wethington flee from her home on the day of the attack and found her husband, unconscious and in a pool of blood.

"We are in our late 80s and should be enjoying our life," she wrote. "Instead, my husband has seen so many doctors, rehab, home therapy and much more.

"We are having to give up our home because of all of this. We are still struggling. We have been married for 67 years. I have never seen my husband like this."

Judge Witham ruled Wethington, who received credit for 157 days already spent in jail, would "participate in any mental health treatment provided" by the state's prison system.

A plea agreement called for dismissal of seven other charges — aggravated battery, battery against a public safety officer, resisting law enforcement and two counts each of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

Wethington indicated he would appeal his sentence.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: New Castle burglar sentenced for severely beating 86-year-old victim