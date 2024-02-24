Burglar stabs man in neck during Brooklyn church break-in, steals his truck

A burglar stabbed a 60-year-old man in the neck during a break-in at a Brooklyn church and then stole the victim’s pickup truck, cops said Saturday.

Someone broke into the new home of Rehoboth Open Bible Church, which is currently under construction, on E. 56th St. near Farragut Road in Mill Basin about 4 p.m. Friday, police said.

Once inside, the thief got into a fight with the 60-year-old man. As the two fought, the suspect stabbed his victim twice in the neck with a sharp object.

The man stole his victim’s keys and drove off with the man’s 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, cops said.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Medical Center, where he is on the mend. It was not immediately clear if the victim was a church employee or a construction worker at the site.

No arrests have been made.

Calls to the Rehoboth Open Bible Church, which is currently on Ave. D in East Flatbush, were not returned. No one was at the E. 56th St. site Saturday.

Neighbors said the building had been under construction for at least a year.

“That was really sad and scary,” nearby resident Gerty Guillaume, 62, said of the stabbing. “It’s really scary because this is a church that people have been trying to build for quite some time.”

Parishioners were a welcome sight in the neighborhood, Guillaume said. The church is across the street from NYCHA’s Glenwood Houses.

“There are a lot of beautiful things about it,” she said. “Before school opened, they would actually give bookbags and everything to help the kids.

“I was really shocked something like that would happen,” Guillaume said. “I couldn’t believe that it would happen in a church.”

It was the second attack at a church in recent weeks.

On Jan. 21 in the East Village, a 57-year-old security guard for the Church of the Immaculate Conception on E. 14th St. was slashed across the neck as he tried to stop a man urinating on a car near the house of worship.

The suspect, Roberto Ortiz, was arrested Thursday and is facing attempted murder and assault charges.

He was ordered held on $200,000 bail during his arraignment Friday, Manhattan prosecutors said.