Burglar steals wine and hats in break-in at Paso Robles brew pub. Do you know him?

A craft beer taphouse in Paso Robles was vandalized and burglarized early Tuesday morning, an employee posted on Facebook.

Leslie Pauls said a man broke into The Pour House around 3:30 a.m. The man, who was wearing a backwards hat and a mask, shattered a glass door.

Once inside, he stole wine and several Pour House hats, Pauls said.

Pauls asks anyone who sees a man trying to sell Pour House hats to contact her or the Paso Robles Police Department.

The Police Department can be reached at the non-emergency line at 805-237-6464.

“So sad to have this happen in our little town to small businesses who already struggle,” Pauls said on Facebook. “Hopefully he didn’t hit any others.”