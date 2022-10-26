Burglar in stolen Infiniti uses sledgehammer to try and break into liquor store, police say

A man in a stolen Infiniti used a sledgehammer to try to break into a Memphis liquor store early Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said two black Infinitis pulled up to a liquor store on Getwell around 1:30 a.m. on October 24.

At least one of those cars was stolen and a man got out of it with a sledgehammer, according to police.

Police released video of the man banging the sledgehammer into the store door, but the glass didn’t break.

Between two and five other men waited in the Infinitis while the one man tried to break in, police said.

According to MPD, all of the men involved have been breaking into liquor stores across Memphis over the past few days.

One of the vehicles was a black Infiniti G37 with a broken sunroof and a Texas Longhorn emblem on the left side of the trunk lid and the Tennessee tag 9X7-6R8.

The other Infiniti had the temp tag Q8Y6KQO4.

If you know who these men are, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

