Burglar takes cash register after smashing window at West Seattle restaurant

A burglar smashed the window to get inside The Spot West Seattle restaurant in Luna Park on Sunday.

The burglary occurred after 5:15 p.m. and it was caught on surveillance cameras.

The burglar was seen on video making his way to the cash register.

Representatives of the restaurant said the burglar took the cash register, along with other high-priced items.

Investigators took fingerprints and said they might have a lead on a suspect.

It is not the first time The Spot West Seattle has been broken into. In April, a burglar was caught on security cameras leaving the restaurant with a cart packed full of things.

The restaurant is known to be a community gathering place, so it is heartbreaking for the owners to see it happen again.

