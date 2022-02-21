Burglar targeting Queens homes over last month has made off with at least 120K in items: Cops

Several Queens homes have been targeted in a month-long string of burglaries, with the stolen profits totaling at least $120K, police said Sunday.

The burglary spree began Jan. 18, when a man broke into a home near 170th Pl. and Lithonia Ave. in East Flushing about 1:30 p.m.

The break-in triggered a house alarm, sending the crook running. It wasn’t clear how much property he made off with.

The same man struck again a week later on Jan. 26, entering a home near 35 Ave. and 164 St. in Murray Hill about 11:30 a.m., when he broke in through a locked door, police said. When a 74-year-old man returned home a few hours later, he discovered $80,000 worth of electronics and jewelry had been stolen.

On Jan. 31, three men broke through a locked door at a home near 159th St. and Laburnum Ave in East Flushing about 8:15 a.m. A 38-year-old woman returning home later that night found $22,000 worth of jewelry and other items gone, police said.

On Feb. 1, another home near 45th Ave. and 169th St. in East Flushing was broken into about 2 p.m. A 38-year-old woman arrived home that night to find $1,400 of her jewelry and possessions stolen.

On Feb. 4, the burglar once again entered a home near Poplar Ave. and Robinson St. in East Flushing through a locked door about 11:50 a.m., making off with $16,000 in jewelry and electronics.

The thief took 10 days off from his crime spree before breaking into a home near 35th Ave. and 164th St. in Murray Hill, police said. A 37-year-old woman discovered $2,500 worth of property missing later that night.

Two days later, the burglar entered a 66-year-old man’s home near 156th St. and Jasmine Ave. in East Flushing, tripping a house alarm around 12:30 p.m. He took off on foot with an undetermined amount of property.

Home surveillance caught the man on camera, who police described as between 25 and 35 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.