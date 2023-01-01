Burglar wanted after crawling into Walgreens, stealing cash, MPD says
A burglar is wanted after crawling into a Walgreens through an opening and stealing cash, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Police said that the burglary happened about 1:30 a.m. Friday at the store on Knight Arnold Road.
Images taken from surveillance footage shows a burglar — dressed from head to toe in either gray or black clothing — crawling into the business, police said.
Police said the burglar left with an unknown amount of money.
Anyone with information about the burglar is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
'Don't hurt me!': Woman kidnapped at gunpoint by 2 men, forced to withdraw money, Memphis police say