Burglar wanted after crawling into Walgreens, stealing cash, MPD says

A burglar is wanted after crawling into a Walgreens through an opening and stealing cash, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said that the burglary happened about 1:30 a.m. Friday at the store on Knight Arnold Road.

Images taken from surveillance footage shows a burglar — dressed from head to toe in either gray or black clothing — crawling into the business, police said.

Police said the burglar left with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information about the burglar is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

