Burglar wore bright safety vest during daytime break-in of Reading home

Sep. 19—Police arrested a burglary suspect who was seen by the victim shedding a yellow safety vest and hat as he fled a northeast Reading home, investigators said Tuesday.

Edgar A. Gonzalez, 33, of Reading was arrested in an alleyway behind the 1300 block of North 13th Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday after fleeing the nearby home where the break-in occurred, police said.

Also arrested was Orlando P. Villa-Gomez, 37, Reading, who police said was waiting for Gonzalez and was wearing a backpack, inside of which was the yellow vest and hat that the victim saw Gonalez removing.

Both suspects were committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $5,000 bail to await a hearing following arraignment before District Jude Kyley L. Scott in Reading Central Court.

Gonzalez was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property. Villa-Gomez was charged with conspiracy to burglary and receiving stolen property.

According to the probable cause affidavits:

The victim was on the second floor of his home when he heard a window opening downstairs. From the top of the stairs he saw the shadow of someone approaching the staircase.

The victim made a noise to alert the intruder of his presence, then heard the door to the residence being opened. He made his way downstairs and saw a man removing a yellow safety vest and hat while fleeing the backyard.

He saw the intruder, later identified as Gonzalez, meet another man, later identified as Villa- Gomez, in a nearby alleyway.

The victim followed the men until he was picked up by a responding patrol officer. The victim got into the back of the police car and pointed out the two suspects, who were taken into custody.

Police said the men were in possession of a garage bag that contained the victim's Playstation 4 and Playstation 3 game consoles along with a TV remote control and a USB cable used for charging the controllers.

Investigators did not specify whether the suspect in the daytime burglary wore a safety vest to mislead neighbors into thinking he was a utility worker or whether there have been other burglaries in the area involving someone wearing a yellow safety vest and hat.