Burglaries in northeast Rochester increase to 4

Dec. 2—ROCHESTER — Another burglary in northeast Rochester this week has been added to the list, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen. The burglary took place Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, on the 700 block of 22nd Street Northeast between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

According to Moilanen:

A homeowner discovered Thursday night that his door and been forced open and his house was ransacked. The burglary took around $2,000 from a safe in the residence. No other items were reported stolen.

It's possible that this burglary was done by the same person or persons who burglarized three other residences in northeast Rochester this week.

A home on the 1900 block of 13th Avenue NE was broken into Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. The 77-year-old woman who lives there came home and found her front door open and damaged. The suspect broke into her safe and stole the contents.

A house on the 900 block of Northern Heights Drive NE was broken into Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. A 94-year-old man said his personal documents safe was busted open.

A home on the 600 block of Northern Heights Drive NE was also ransacked Tuesday. The 38-year-old owner had a small safe broken into, and it was clear that the suspect went through his home

Moilanen asked that anyone with surveillance cameras in that area check them and let Rochester police know about anything suspicious. He also suggested investing in heavier door locks with longer more heavy duty screws.