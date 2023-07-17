Burglaries and other reports

Jul. 17—A deadbolt was reported broken and a house broken into at 5:43 p.m. Friday at 839 Lakeview Boulevard. Numerous items were missing.

Police received a report at 9:53 a.m. Sunday of a burglary at Trader Jacks, 2510 Bridge Ave.

Batteries stolen from excavator

Batteries were reported stolen out of an excavator at 8:46 a.m. Thursday at 80402 215th St. in Hayward.

Man arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested John Charles Adams, 23, for domestic assault at 10 a.m. Friday at 820 S. Fourth Ave.

Money reported stolen

Money was reported taken out of a bank account of an Albert Lea resident at 10:27 a.m. Friday.

1 arrested for restraining order violation

Police arrested Joseph John Hamson for a harassment restraining order violation at 1:13 p.m. Friday near Oak Lane and Adams Avenue.

Batteries, cables stolen

Lift batteries were reported taken and cables damaged at 1:14 p.m. Saturday near Botsford Avenue and Lakeview Boulevard.

Batteries and battery cables were reported stolen at 10:34 a.m. Sunday from a dock near the intersection of Botsford Avenue and Lakeview Boulevard.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Tracy Alan Haines, 61, for second-degree driving while intoxicated at 1:25 p.m. Saturday near East Main Street and Happy Trails Lane.

Teens busted for underage drinking party

Police cited Nasir P. Gatkuoth, 18; Madalyn Faith Yost, 18; and Morgan Elizabeth Westeng, 18, for underage consumption. Police also cited Jose Luis Magdaleno-Garcia, 18, for social host violation after receiving a report of a loud party at 2:55 a.m. Sunday at 915 Stanley Ave.

1 arrested for disorderly house

Police arrested Fidencio Perez Victorino, 36, for disorderly house at 4:40 a.m. Sunday at 1433 Frank Ave.

Man arrested for drug possession after traffic stop

Police arrested Branden Lee Kellum, 21, for fifth-degree possession, drug paraphernalia, driving after revocation and possessing more than 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop at 11:48 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of North Seventh Avenue and West Clark Street.

License plate stolen

A license plate was reported stolen at 12:16 p.m. Friday at 202 W. Second St. in Hayward. The plate was believed to have been stolen within the week.