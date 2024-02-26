Burglaries in the Springfield area increased more than 70% in 2023, new data shows

The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office reported higher levels of property and society crimes in 2023, according to data provided to the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

The office reported 1,254 crimes against property in 2023, an increase of 12.77% over 2022. That increase was driven by a 73.78% increase in burglaries in their jurisdiction, from 164 in 2022 to 285 in 2023. Destruction of property crimes also saw an increase of nearly 19%, with fraud offenses increasing by 15%.

The department did see fewer larceny claims, with a 10% decrease from 2022, with the number of motor vehicle thefts remaining relatively steady, increasing by only a single amount from the prior year.

More: City council approves 32% water rate increase for Springfield residents, FY 2025 budget

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said that property crimes usually represent the largest portion of crimes reported each year, with 2023 being no different in that regard. NIBRS reported 56.23% of the crimes reported in 2023 were those relating to property.

He said that crimes like that tend to reflect people's quality of life. While people aren't usually injured in these cases, they can make people feel less safe than they were prior to the incident.

"It's important that we identify the offenders, do a good job investigating and arrest as many people as we can," Campbell said.

Campbell also said there was a "pretty significant spike" in some of these crimes after cash bail was eliminated in Illinois in September.

Crimes against society increased by 7.41%, according to NIBRS, with pornography and obscene material violations increasing by 28.57% and weapons law violations also increasing by 22.5%. The number of drug/narcotic violations only went up slightly, from 88 in 2022 to 90 in 2023.

Campbell noted that they can be difficult crimes to predict, particularly those involving obscene material such as child pornography. With the Internet making things more difficult, Campbell says that the days of being able to physically find photos easily in people's houses are long over.

More: New look, but familiar feel: Springfield bar reopens following renovations

The department did report some progress in stemming crimes against people, with a 2.79% decrease from 2022 to 2023. Only two murders were reported, with a 9.33% decrease in aggravated assault and a 22.58% decrease in the number of rapes reported.

Campbell said the department believes combatting the drug trade will prevent other crimes from happening in the county.

"We sat down with our DIRT team, and we made a plan for the coming year to increase their proactivity, to change direction as to how we investigate some of these drug crimes," Campbell said. "(We) know that if we investigate them, we'll probably arrest these people and hopefully cut down on burglaries and thefts. We believe that working at one angle, we'll probably eliminate several categories of crime."

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Violent crime drops in Springfield area while property crimes rise