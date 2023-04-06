Burglaries at Tampa Bay homes of 2 Yankees players under investigation

The Tampa Bay-area homes of New York Yankees pitchers Domingo German and Luis Severino were burglarized last year, with more than $300,000 worth of property stolen, according to a recently released Hillsborough County document.

The Yankees’ spring training facility is located in Tampa, although the break-ins occurred during the 2022 regular season. The Yankees had home games in New York on the day of each of the break-ins, according to the team’s schedule.

Court records state that just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2022, four people entered German’s home in Thonotosassa. They stole “multiple purses and watches valued at approximately $20,000,” according to a search warrant affidavit released this week.

Surveillance video showed the suspects wearing hoods, masks and gloves, and driving a Penske rental van.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment, citing an “open investigation.”

In the warrant affidavit, Hillsborough deputies said, “This burglary is similar to another residential burglary” on June 1 and June 3, 2022, at Severino’s home in Tarpon Springs.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Severino’s home where, according to the search warrant, more than $300,000 worth of jewelry, accessories and other valuables were stolen. Deputies found a fingerprint at the Tarpon Springs home.

The burglaries of the two players’ homes were linked through cellphone logs, according to the warrant affidavit, which was filed to obtain data from the cellphone of a person identified as a potential suspect.

“Based on the multiple links between the Hillsborough County burglary of Domingo German’s residence and the Pinellas County burglary of Luis Severino’s residence ... it is likely the burglaries were committed by the same group of suspects,” the search warrant states.

The Pinellas Sheriff’s Office also would not comment on the case, citing an “open investigation.”

No arrests have been made in connection to the burglaries.

German was the scheduled starting pitcher for the Yankees on Tuesday, the day the search warrant was publicly released. Severino has yet to pitch in the 2023 regular season due to an injury.