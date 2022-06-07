Burglars arrested in Atlanta after stealing from apartment in Zone 3

Atlanta police arrested a man and two teens late last month after they were seen running from an apartment with stolen items, officials said.

Zone 3 officer Charles Watson spotted the three men running and intercepted the vehicle before they could drive away.

Other officers responded to assist, but the suspects were able to get away before access to the complex was gained, according to police.

Watson and the other officers at the scene searched the area for witnesses and were able to get a description of the suspects’ vehicle from surveillance video.

Officers spotted the vehicle and performed a traffic stop.

Three male suspects were arrested and stolen property was recovered.

Suspects Jason Diggs, 21, Jason Hill, 17, and Tremeico Watson, 17, were arrested and charged with burglary, police said.

