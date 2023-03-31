Burglars break into house in Mount Lebanon while owners sleep

Castle Shannon Police are investigating a burglary that happened in Mount Lebanon Thursday morning.

A house on Rosewood Drive was burgled around midnight. Police say it appears the suspect or suspects walked into the house without force, using a key or simply opening an unsecured door.

The burglar or burglars entered a room with people inside and stole cash and jewelry without alerting them.

Police are asking neighbors with surveillance cameras to check and see if there was any suspicious activity captured on them and say it is important for people to lock their vehicles and homes before going to bed. They also say motion lights can act as helpful burglar deterrents and recommend getting surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Castle Shannon Police.

