Burglars break into Megan Thee Stallion's Hollywood Hills home

Authorities are investigating a break-in at rapper Megan Thee Stallion's Hollywood Hills home, where thieves made off with items worth potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The burglary — first reported by TMZ — occurred sometime Thursday night, a law enforcement source told The Times. The burglars were recorded on security video, the source said, and preliminary estimates indicate they made off with more than $300,000 in jewels, cash and other valuables.

Megan Thee Stallion — whose real name is Megan Pete — appeared to reference the break-in Friday afternoon, writing on Twitter that "Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe."

Stallion is in New York City for an appearance on "Saturday Night Live." Her agent and attorney did not immediately reply to requests for further comment.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.