Burglars call 911 from crime scene to get a ride to the airport, Florida cops say

Two burglary suspects were caught in the act when one made an odd 911 call to get help “moving their belongings” from the crime scene, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

The couple also wanted a ride to the airport, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

It happened Saturday, Dec. 31, and the investigation began after a Dollar General store was burglarized at 1 a.m. in Poinciana, officials said. Poinciana is about 35 miles south of Orlando.

“Whilst reviewing security video, a deputy recognized the suspect,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Later that day, deputies responded to a residence after a 911 call was received, but nobody spoke. ... Deputies went inside to make sure everything was alright, and they found (the suspect) and his girlfriend ... neither of whom have ties to the house.”

The two were arrested and during questioning the woman admitted she was the one who called 911, officials said.

“She called 911 for the purpose of having law enforcement assist (them) with moving their belongings from the house (the one they were burglarizing),“ the sheriff’s office said. “And they were trying to get a ride to the airport, because they wanted to go to New York for the weekend.”

Detectives charged the man with theft and two counts of burglary: One count for breaking into the home and the other for the Dollar General burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

His girlfriend was charged with burglary of the home, officials said.

“Deputies did help them with their belongings, and did give them a ride, but it wasn’t to the airport,” the sheriff’s office said.

Towel-wearing burglary suspect gets punched in face by Florida homeowner, sheriff says

Man set squad car on fire, then launched into series of confessions, Florida cops say

DUI suspect attacks Florida cop for waking him at crash, then starts rapping, cops say