Burglars caught on camera breaking into Barrow County vape shop

In and out in just 50 seconds! Police say thieves moved that fast when they broke into a Barrow County vape shop.

Winder Police Department said the break-in happened Sept. 2 just before 2 a.m.

The department released surveillance video of the three suspects. Police said they smashed the glass door and rushed into the store.

Then they start smashing the counters and pulling things into duffel bags.

The first suspect was dressed in all black, wearing a head torch with a yellow band. Authorities said the first person brought a vehicle trunk organizer.

The second suspect was wearing a Jordan 23 hoodie with white stripes down the arms, black sweatpants with the word FILA on the left thigh, black and white slides with white socks, and a bright blue baseball cap covering their face. The person was also carrying a distinctive red, white, blue and black backpack.

The third burglar was also dressed in all black with white writing on the front, with what appeared to be a red baseball cap covering their face. The person also had on black pants with white writing on the left thigh. The person took a particular bag hanging on the wall and a Cookies vape pen bag.

All three ran out with their bags full.

If you recognized the suspects in the video or know anything about the crime, call Winder Police Department or Capt. Cooper at 770-867-2156.

