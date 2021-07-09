Burglars cause more than $2,000 damage to school

Jul. 9—A series of burglaries, including one that led to a break-in, have caused more than $2,000 in damage at Rochester Beacon Academy.

The secondary charter school at 2521 Pennington Dr. NW was broken into sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

During the break-in, the school was painted with graffiti, a mess was made with a soda drink, windows were broken, and a pair of Motorola radios valued at $150 were stolen. Moilanen said the value was initially estimated at $2,000 but would likely go higher.

Moilanen said the burglary was the third in about a week at the school. School officials reported a second burglary, which mainly consisted of window panes broken by rocks, on July 1. There was also another burglary that had not been previously reported between July 1 and the most recent incident.