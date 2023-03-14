Burglars could be released from jail six months early to ease prison overcrowding

Prison

Burglars could be released from prison a quarter of the way through their sentences under a new early-release scheme to tackle the overcrowding crisis in jails.

Hundreds of criminals serving sentences of up to four years are to be released up to six months early to help ease the pressure on jails, which are now almost full after a 4,000-strong increase in prisoners in just a year.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has sanctioned an extension in the time that offenders released from jail can spend at home, wearing an electronic tag, from 135 days to 180 days.

It means burglars, thieves and fraudsters jailed for up to 18 months could be freed a quarter of the way through their sentences under what is known as home detention curfew (HDC).

A burglar imprisoned for four years, for example, could be freed after just 18 months as opposed to the normal automatic halfway release point of two years.

One jailed for 18 months could be out on a tag within four and a half months, rather than the nine-month halfway point.

An impact assessment by the MoJ, seen by The Telegraph, forecast the change could free up between 400 and 600 prison places.

The move has been quietly introduced by the MoJ through a draft statutory instrument which will take effect on June 6.

'Shocking consequences' might follow

It follows warnings that the prison population could rise from around 80,000 to 100,000 over the next five years, fuelled by increased convictions from the extra 20,000 police on the beat.

It is understood that ministers are also considering extending the release of prisoners on temporary licence, which currently lets low-risk offenders out of jail to work and spend up to four days at home.

Dame Vera Baird, the former victims’ commissioner, said it contrasted with ministers’ “tough on crime” approach and had been done without public debate.

“Victims will have no idea the change has occurred and won’t appreciate the shocking consequences that might follow if they come across those people in the street,” she said.

Story continues

When Sir Tony Blair’s government extended home detention curfews from 60 to 135 days in the early 2000s, Ann Widdecombe, then the shadow home secretary, deplored it as Labour going soft on crime.

Ministers insist the move has been balanced by restricting eligibility so that offenders convicted of offences linked to domestic abuse will no longer be entitled to early release on tags. People convicted of sexual and violent offences and those serving sentences of longer than four years are already ineligible.

'Common-sense changes'

The MoJ said it would mean fewer prisoners released early on tags, but that those who are freed will spend longer wearing them in the community - which will reduce the number of inmates in jail by up to 600.

In a letter to the House of Commons justice committee explaining the change, Damian Hinds, the prisons minister, said it was intended to promote rehabilitation by providing a bridge between prison and life in the community.

However, the MoJ impact assessment acknowledged “an additional benefit may be that by reducing demand for prison places, it will reduce crowding and improve prison conditions for both offenders and staff”.

An MoJ spokesman said: “Our common-sense changes will see fewer prisoners released on home detention curfew overall – not more.

“Those who commit crimes linked to domestic abuse – such as stalking, harassment and coercive control – will no longer be considered for release on HDC, and we are toughening up risk assessments for eligible offenders.”