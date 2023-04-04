Burglars crash car into Tacoma pot shop

Hours after a Shoreline pot shop was the victim of a smash-and-grab robbery, a similar crime happened at a Tacoma marijuana store early Monday.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, a 911 caller reported seeing a Kia Forte and a Kia Soul at Pot Zone 21+ just after 5 a.m. The caller said that the driver of the Forte rammed the front door of the business.

The car was gone when deputies arrived, but there was observable damage to the front doors of the store.

Tacoma police found the Forte at the intersection of East 55th Street and East N Street at 5:15 a.m. with the ignition running, but were not able to contact the owner to confirm that it was stolen Monday morning. The Kia Soul was not found.

The sheriff’s department said witnesses saw multiple suspects get out of the cars and run into the store during the burglary, but so far it’s unclear what was taken.