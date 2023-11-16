Burglars crash vehicle into Oakland Trader Joe’s store: police

(KRON) — A vehicle rammed into a Trader Joe’s in connection to a burglary early Wednesday morning, the Oakland Police Department said. Police said a burglary happened shortly before 4 a.m. at the Trader Joe’s on 5727 College Ave.

Officers at the scene learned the burglary suspects crashed the vehicle into the store to enter, according to OPD. An unknown amount of items was stolen from the Trader Joe’s.

The suspects were able to escape before police arrived. OPD has not provided any suspect descriptions at this time.

A KRON4 viewer sent a photo of the scene following the break-in (above). OPD says this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact 510-238-3951.

