Burglars cut through wall to steal 6 guns from firearms store

Greg Collins of Bam Bam Gun Store is photographed outside his store on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Pueblo Police Department are investigating a Monday burglary at a Pueblo gun store in which several firearms were stolen.

Those agencies and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft from Bam Bam Firearms and Sporting Goods, according to a news release from the ATF.

Police responded minutes after the store, at 2031 Columbia Drive, was burglarized at by two suspects at 3:40 a.m. Monday morning. ATF investigators also responded to the store that morning and conducted an inventory to determine the number and models of guns stolen, according to the ATF.

Greg Collins, owner of the store, told the Chieftain six firearms were missing, all of which were various shotguns and rifles.

The theft marks the fourth break-in at the gun store in four years, Collins said.

"They've ripped doors off the front with vehicles. I have barriers all around the front to keep them from driving through," Collins said. "This time, they cut a hole through the freaking wall. I just spent $9,000 upgrading the locks on the doors."

Collins said he contracts private security, which responded to the alarm shortly before police arrived.

"I don't know what else to do," he said. "Every time they break in, I spend more money upgrading stuff, and they find another way. I thought I had everything done, and they go in through the freaking wall."

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between ATF and NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867). Tips can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at atf.gov/contact/atftips or at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting reportit.com.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter@jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: 6 firearms stolen from Pueblo gun shop; police, ATF offer reward