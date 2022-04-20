Burglars take NFL jerseys, valuable stamp from Louisiana lieutenant governor’s home

Burglars made away with Drew Brees and Peyton Manning NFL jerseys and other items from the home of Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, he told The Hill in a brief interview.

No one was hurt in the burglary and authorities are investigating the incident, which took place at a home in Plaquemines Parish no longer occupied by Nungesser and his wife, who had moved to Covington.

“We’re just fortunate that we don’t live there,” Nungesser told The Hill during the interview. “I just can’t imagine being robbed and having to go back home and sleep in that same house.”

The burglary took place on Thursday. Personal belongings were taken, and a small fire was started in the kitchen.

The items stolen also included sentimental belongings, sports memorabilia and silver, as well as an “invaluable” treasury note given to the lieutenant governor by his father, Nungesser said.

The lieutenant governor also left a chest containing personal memorabilia from his family, and about half the contents of it were gone when he returned to the house.

“It’s so hard, I hadn’t opened that chest in a lot of years,” Nungesser said.

Police have an active investigation into the incident. Officers have determined the suspects are a male and female couple and are working to find them, according to Nungesser.

The witness to the burglary was a pest control worker, who arrived at the house on Thursday and saw smashed window glass and a fire in the kitchen.

The burglars had pulled out kitchen drawers, set them on a stove and lit the stove on fire, Nungesser said. The local fire department extinguished the blaze.

Before they fled, the burglars also took an expensive Ducks Unlimited stamp collection, which they dug out of a frame with a corkscrew, causing one or both of them to bleed.

They used a Rickey Jackson jersey to stem the bleeding, Nungesser said, which they discarded on the driveway.

Some of the personal items have been recovered. The burglars allegedly stole a dump truck and loaded it with a garbage can full of Nungesser’s stuff, and the truck and some of the items inside the garbage can were later discovered after it was abandoned, according to the lieutenant governor.

The Hill has reached out to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office for verification of the details shared by Nungesser.

Nungesser said word may have gotten out that he was moving, but he doesn’t believe this is was a targeted or political attack.

“It could have been anybody telling anybody that [we] got a bunch of stuff in our house and [we] don’t live there,” he said. “But it’s definitely not politically motivated. I got some enemies that would probably like to do that, they do some crazy stuff in Louisiana. But I don’t think they’d stoop that low yet.”

