Burglars take off with $10K in designer merchandise from Chicago store

Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt posed a controversial question at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: At what point does it still make sense to have human-driven cars in cities? "If you extrapolate forward and you see that [autonomous vehicles] decrease in cost, they continue to improve their safety performance, they get much better at adapting in ways that cities find agreeable and preferable, and you see more pooled rides, the question will be: Do we want as many human-driven cars on our roads?" said Vogt. Vogt sketched out a future in which city residents and community members one day stand up to oppose the presence of human-driven vehicles, particularly in urban centers with high pedestrian density.