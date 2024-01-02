Burglars ram Kia into Lake Forest Park marijuana store, take off with merchandise

Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary in Lake Forest Park Tuesday morning.

Our news crew found a crashed Kia at the front door of the Kushery, a marijuana store at 19258 15th Ave. N. The double doors were broken.

Police said that shortly before 3 a.m., three suspects ran inside the shop and stole merchandise.

They then took off in another car.

Officers arrived within two minutes, but the culprits were already gone.

A K-9 unit from the King County Sheriff’s Office tried to track the suspects, but they were not found.

The Kia used to break into the shop was stolen.

A week ago, thieves also targeted the Kushery location in Everett by plowing through the front doors, also with a Kia.



