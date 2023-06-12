Burglars rip ATM out of White Center convenience store

A neighborhood grocery and convenience store has major damage after burglars used a truck to rip an ATM out of the building.

Surveillance video shows that three people in a truck were at Shorewood Grocery on 26th Avenue Northwest in White Center at 12:46 a.m. Monday.

Within two minutes, a rope or chain was used to pull off the front door. The ATM was then dragged out, destroying part of the storefront.

When the ATM was ripped out, it caused a large portion of the storefront to detach from the building.

The thieves got away with the ATM, leaving the store in disarray. Nothing else inside the store was stolen.

KIRO 7 is working to find out if the truck used in the burglary was stolen.

This story is developing.