Burglars scared off by Toms River residents during failed car theft

A still from surveillance video footage taken at a Brower Avenue home in Toms River Dec. 23, 2023 shows one of four burglars who ransacked a car then broke into the home, waking the residents.

TOMS RIVER − Burglars rummaging for fobs to cars fled a Brower Avenue home early Saturday after opening the door to a second-floor bedroom and waking the residents, police said.

The interrupted burglary happened about 2:30 a.m. According to footage from the home's surveillance cameras, four people wearing black clothing, gloves and face masks got out of a white BMW, stolen from Bayonne, and searched another BMW parked in the driveway of the home, police said. They then tried to get into another vehicle.

Failing that, they broke into the home and rummaged through the kitchen before two of the burglars went upstairs, police said. No injuries were reported.

They fled in the stolen white BMW, police said.

A still from surveillance video footage taken at a Brower Avenue home in Toms River Dec. 23, 2023 shows two of four burglars who ransacked a car then broke into the home, waking the residents.

Police are urging anyone with information on the burglary to call the Toms River detective bureau at 732-349-0150, Ext. 1346.

