Burglars smash car into cannabis dispensary near Tacoma; sheriff’s deputies investigating

Sheriff’s Department deputies are investigating a burglary Monday morning after thieves rammed a car into the front door of a cannabis dispensary near Tacoma to get inside.

Deputies with Pierce County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched shortly after 5 a.m. to respond to the business in a strip mall in the 800 block of 72nd Street East. Spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss said a 911 caller reported seeing two vehicles at the store. One, a Kia Soul, smashed the front door. Moss said deputies suspect the car was stolen.

Witnesses reported seeing multiple people get out of the vehicles and enter the dispensary. Moss said the vehicles were gone by the time deputies arrived. It’s unclear what was stolen from the store.

An image from a Pierce County Sheriff’s Department deputy’s body-worn camera shows the front door of a cannabis dispensary that was broken during a burglary Monday, April 4, 2023 at the business near Tacoma.

“We’re still investigating to see exactly what was taken,” Moss said. “We didn’t have an owner available this morning when we got there.”

The Kia used to break into the business was found a short time later by Tacoma Police Department.

Moss said officers found it abandoned at about 5:15 a.m. in the area of East 55th Street and East N Street, about two miles north of the pot shop. He said the vehicle was still running, had front-end damage and still had broken glass on it.