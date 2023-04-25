CANAL FULTON – Burglars intentionally smashed a stolen vehicle into the front entrances of two businesses early Tuesday morning and stole weapons from a firearms shop, city police said.

Four people who were wearing masks entered D&D Precision and Delong Lures at 2381 S. Locust St. at 4:08 a.m. and removed "numerous firearms" before fleeing in a different vehicle. The Kia Soul used to crash into the businesses had been stolen from a residence in Canal Fulton earlier that night, authorities said.

Delong Lures and D&D Precision posted photos of the smashed front entrances to Facebook. D&D Precision, which sells firearms and ammunition, posted on social media that it would be "closed until further notice."

Delong Lures posted: "Due to some illiterate people trying to smash into the gun shop and smashing into our shop first. Orders may be delayed by a day or two."

Police said no further details were available. Officers are investigating with the help of Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call police at 330-854-2211.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Burglars smash vehicle into Canal Fulton businesses, steal firearms