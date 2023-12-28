Burglars steal $174K in cash, jewelry, handbags from Queens home

A pair of crafty crooks forced their way into a Queens home and made off with $174,000 in cash, jewelry and designer handbags, cops said Thursday.

The two burglars used a crowbar and other tools to force open the door of the apartment near 136th St. and Booth Memorial Ave. in Flushing about 10:15 a.m. Dec. 4, cops said.

The crooks then went about raiding the apartment, taking $130,000 in cash and $44,000 in jewelry and handbags, cops said.

The duo met up with a getaway driver in a gray SUV outside the building who helped them escape the area.

The getaway driver was caught on surveillance video standing outside his car waiting for his accomplices.

No arrests have been made.

Police on Thursday released the surveillance footage of the getaway driver, asking anyone with information on the heist to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.