Burglars steal nearly $3,000 worth of cigarettes from gas station, Bradenton police say

Three men stole almost $3,000 in cigarettes from the Shell gas station and convenience store on Friday, police say.

According to a Bradenton Police Department release, the three men used a rock to break the glass front door and entered the Shell store on the 3600 block of Cortez Road West at about 3:56 a.m.

They were inside the store for about than a minute. They brought a large plastic bag with them and put in 39 cartons of cigarettes, valued at about $2,973.

The men left in a 2021-22 Hyundai Elantra with black rims. The license plate was covered with a towel or shirt.

Police say the suspects are Black and wore black hoodies, dark-colored pants and gloves. One of the suspects had bright blue laces on his sneakers, as shown in the photo below.

Police are still investigating the suspects. Stay tuned for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sherry Nichols at 941-932-9316 or email her at sherry.nichols@bradentonpd.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

Bradenton Police screen captured the Shell store’s security footage.

