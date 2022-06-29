Burglars steal nearly $90,000 worth of inventory, liquor from Georgia package store
Henry County police are looking for suspects who stole more than $90,000 worth of inventory from a Stockbridge package store, law enforcement officials said.
On Monday, just after 1 a.m., individuals broke into the Highway 138 Package Store in Henry County after being dropped off by a white minivan.
Police said the suspects spent several hours inside of the package store before leaving with large amounts of liquor.
After they left, police said a white pickup truck pulling a white utility trailer picked up the four to six individuals who stole from the store.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Sgt. Roberts at 770-228-7343.
