Burglars steal wigs from Tampa beauty stores, lead cops on get-away pursuit, police say

Matt Cohen, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

A group of burglars stole wigs and cash from two J Lo Beauty Supply locations in Tampa Monday before attempting a get-away that resulted in a crash that broke a police officer’s ankle, Tampa police said.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, Keave Worthen, 20, and Travis Bolden, 37, entered a J Lo Beauty Supply, 11607 15th St. N., through the roof. Once inside, according to an arrest report, they stole “numerous” wigs and cash. The burglars then got in cars driven be Leah Christenson, 33, and Chrystal Leckey, 40, and drove to another J Lo Beauty Supply location at 4958 Bush Blvd. E.

The second break-in occurred there about 20 minutes after the first. The burglars used an axe to break in through the front window and they stole more wigs and cash.

Officers noticed the burglars exiting the second store and patrol units tried to stop them. Tampa Police Department protocols state a burglary is reason to initiate a police pursuit.

Officers said they tried to use a precision immobilization technique — using a police car to physically alter a suspect vehicle’s path in order to stop it, according to Tampa police protocol — on Christenson’s car. After that attempt, Christenson continued trying to get away in her car and drove into a Tampa police car, which resulted in an officer breaking his ankle, police said.

After the collision, some of the burglars ran away.

Officers found several thousand dollars of cash and several thousand dollars worth of wigs in the cars.

Christenson, Leckey and Bolden were arrested on charges of burglary and grand theft. Worthen was arrested on the same charges and and has an additional charge of resisting an officer without violence.

