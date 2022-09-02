Burglars strike Memphis bank, walk out with duffle bag, police say

Three people are on the run after burglarizing a Memphis bank, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the thieves shattered the glass front door of Bank of America on Summer Avenue around 12:13 a.m. on Saturday, August 20.

A representative from the bank told police that the business was burglarized.

Surveillance footage showed one person breaking the glass door around 11 p.m., police said.

According to police, the second thief entered the bank around midnight and left a minute later carrying a black duffle bag.

Just 15 minutes after that, the third burglar walked into the bank and left a minute later, according to MPD.

Memphis Police did not say if any cash was stolen from the bank, only that one suspect did leave with a black duffle bag.

If you know who these people are, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

