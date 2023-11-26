Burglars target family-owned ice-cream shop in Sacramento the day after Thanksgiving

(FOX40.COM) — A West Sacramento Family is at a loss of thousands of dollars after their ice cream shop was targeted by burglars on the day after Thanksgiving.

“We put a lot of work and effort into this,” said Alli Ramirez whose family owns El Mango Loco Ice Cream. “I’ve seen my stepdad kind of break his back to get this place up for us and to see these people just take stuff from us is a lot on me.”

At around 4 a.m. on Friday, the West Sacramento Police Department reported that three burglars robbed the family business and stole five figures from a safe. They were seen on surveillance breaking into the building, and cash register, and rummaging around inside the shop.

“I’m not thankful for this (chuckle), no, not at all,” said Ramirez said.

She added that the Ramirez family is working on repairing the shop and partnering with law enforcement to find the people responsible for the burglary.

Officials reported that later in the day a Chinese and sushi restaurant were also targeted. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the West Sacramento Police Department.

