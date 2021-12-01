Burglars went on a bender at a San Francisco ramen shop as evidenced by vomit, trash and a condom

A ramen restaurant in San Francisco has postponed its grand opening after burglars broke in and threw a party.



What happened: The burglars trashed a new Ramen Hiroshi restaurant that was set to open on Kearny Street in San Francisco’s Financial District on Dec. 10, reported SFGate.



The restaurant’s owner, Hiroshi Tun, and his business partner, Daniel Bomya, found their establishment’s windows covered with brown paper to hide the party. They also claimed to have found vomit and garbage bags filled with empty beer cans, liquor bottles and cigarette butts. There was reportedly a used condom inside the elevator as well.

Bomya believes that the gathering, which occurred sometime between Nov. 11 and Nov. 16, was organized.

“They brought their own drinks and also finished the wine we had. They broke in and they removed the security cameras. They even made a sign to go to the bathroom and drew a picture of a man and a woman [on the doors],” Tun said.

The burglars also reportedly stole furniture and equipment needed to run the restaurant, such as a pressure washing machine and tables. “They have no respect. I’m very upset and frustrated and scared that people can do this so easily,” Tun added.

While the business owners were able to put up a new alarm system and new surveillance cameras, Tun says their restaurant might need another one to two months before they can finally open.

Tun and Bomya filed a police report and wish to notify other business owners in the area. "We don't want other businesses to happen like us. It's already hard enough for us to open a restaurant these days," Bomya told KTVU.



The San Francisco Police Department has yet to find any evidence of forced entry. They are on the search for surveillance videos and eyewitnesses.



Featured Image via KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco

