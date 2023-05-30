Burglars in wetsuits steal $20,000 from home, escape on kayaks, Washington cops say

Burglars wearing wetsuits kayaked away from a Washington home with $20,000, police and multiple news outlets reported.

Now police are trying to identify and find the pair following the May 25 break-in at a home in Yarrow Point along Lake Washington, the Clyde Hill Police Department said in a May 30 news release.

The two got into the home at 3:38 a.m. through a back glass door while the residents were inside, police said.

Police said the residents called authorities as the two made off with $20,000 in cash from an “unsecured safe,” KIRO-TV reported.

They fled in kayaks toward Kirkland, police said and KCPQ reported.

Hours later, other residents reported witnessing people trying to break in to at least two homes, but they didn’t report it initially.

Anyone with information about the burglars can contact the Clyde Hill Police Department’s detective Beatus Swai at 425-454-7187. Tips can also be emailed at police@clydehill.org.

Yarrow Point is about 10 miles northeast of Seattle.

