Burglary, attempted burglary; sheriff’s department seeking public’s assistance

LEWISTOWN—The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a burglary to 4J's bar in Ipava that occurred Dec. 13.

The Sheriff's Office is also requesting information on the attempted burglary to the Vermont Legion Dec. 28. Please call 547-3939 or 647-3636 to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on Canton Daily Ledger: Fulton County has had a recent burglary and attempted burglary