Burglary call prompts heavy police presence along busy highway in Gwinnett County

A heavy police presence was seen along a busy highway in Gwinnett County early Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Gwinnett County police, at 6:08 a.m. officers began investigating a possible burglary in the area of a Maaco Auto Body Shop & Painting on West Main Street near Highway 78 in Snellville.

Channel 2 Action News viewers told us they spotted nearly a dozen police vehicles in the area.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where several officers swarmed the parking lot and found a man and a woman at the shop.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the man appeared to have a handgun in his waistband. The suspects were given verbal commands but then ran into the business, according to authorities.

The suspects reportedly called 911 and said they would not leave the building. The woman eventually walked outside. As SWAT arrived, the man walked outside the shop and was then taken into custody.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Gwinnett County police arrested 38-year-old Samantha Dusik. She’s charged with loitering, prowling and obstruction.

The man was taken to the hospital for an unrelated cause. Upon his release, he will likely face the same charges. Officials have not released his name but say he is 36 years old.

IN OTHER NEWS: