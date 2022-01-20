Burglary calls lead to several arrests

Jan. 20—MORGANTOWN — Area law enforcement have recently responded to several calls regarding burglaries and breaking and entering incidents, resulting in arrests for five individuals.

Paul William Shaffer, 22, of Masontown, and Kimberly Ann Cairney, 34, of Fairmont, were taken into custody by Monongalia County Sheriff's deputies and charged with burglary, conspiracy, possession, and obstruction after breaking into a vacant apartment at a complex at 971 Chestnut Ridge Road in Morgantown on Jan. 12, where it is believed they were using drugs, according to criminal complaints.

Deputy Derek Stemple, who responded to the call, arrived on scene and made contact with the maintenance worker for the complex, Tyler DeShields.

DeShields told Stemple he discovered the door of a vacant apartment had been forced open and found two people inside, the complaint said. DeShields said when he tried to enter, the pair attempted to hold him out by pushing on the back of the door as he tried to open it.

DeShields was eventually able to enter the apartment and told the duo they were trespassing and that he needed to take photographs of them, which he did, before they left.

Stemple said in the complaint that upon checking the apartment, several used needles were found on the bathroom floor and in the bathroom cabinet. There was also an eyeglass container that had "NARCAN KAH NARCAN " written on it.

Deputies were able to determine the suspects were Shaffer and Cairney after checking the photos taken by DeShields in the mugshot system.

Shaffer and Cairney were located and taken into custody. They are currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail on bonds of $22, 500 and $16, 750, respectively.

Cyril Phillips, 46, of Morgantown, was also charged with burglary after deputies responded to a reported domestic dispute Jan. 15 on Stewart Street in Morgantown.

According to the criminal complaint, once on scene, deputies were met by the victim who had blood on her shirt, visible redness around her nose, and blood in her hair. There was also a male victim in the apartment who had apparent injuries to his head and cheek.

The female victim told deputies her boyfriend, Phillips, kicked in the locked door of the apartment the victims were in and proceeded to batter them both, the complaint said. The female told officers she believed Phillips was able to find her using the tracking app on her phone.

Deputies found Phillips outside of the apartment complex both and he and the female victim live in. He was taken into custody and was released on a $10, 000 bond.

On Jan. 18, Morgantown Police Officer N. Scott was dispatched to a breaking and entering call at Central Hauling at 1358 Green Bag Road in Morgantown, a criminal complaint said.

Scott said upon arriving on the scene, a white male exited the building through a side door by the garage. The man was identified as Brian Eugene Hamilton, 32, of Morgantown.

According to the complaint, Hamilton had several bags that contained items from inside Central Hauling. He was taken into custody and charged with breaking and entering. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $15, 000 bond.

In a separate incident on Jan. 18, Morgantown officers were dispatched to a burglary that had just occurred at 400 Beverly Ave. in Morgantown.

The criminal complaint said the caller had just chased a male out of his apartment and was able to provide officers with a description. Officers followed footprints in the area and stopped a male, John Michael Irvin, 41, of Morgantown, who matched the description provided by the victim.

The victim was able to identify Irvin as the man who was in his apartment. Irvin was taken into custody and charged with burglary. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10, 000 bond.

