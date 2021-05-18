Burglary charge replaced by lesser offense

Dave Rogers, The Daily News of Newburyport, Mass.
·2 min read

May 18—SALISBURY — A charge of unarmed burglary against a local woman accused of forcing her way into a Lincoln Avenue home while a mother and two children were watching television last week was dropped Monday in Newburyport District Court and replaced with a lesser offense.

Ashley Bouchard, 33, of 82 Beach Road, now faces a breaking and entering nighttime to commit felony charge, an offense that keeps the case against her in District Court and not Superior Court. She also was charged with assault and battery for allegedly coming into contact with the mother and may face a charge of receiving stolen property.

The charge reduction triggered the withdrawal of an Essex County prosecutor's motion to find Bouchard dangerous to society and keep her in custody until a possible trial.

Instead, Bouchard was ordered held on $3,500 cash bail. If Bouchard posts bail, Judge Allen Swan ordered that she stay at least 1,000 feet from the Lincoln Avenue address, wear a GPS tracking device, and remain drug and alcohol free with random screens.

Bouchard is due back in court June 15 for a pretrial hearing.

On May 10 shortly after 11 p.m., the mother was watching television with her daughters in their living room when they heard someone trying to open a rear sliding door.

When the mother opened the front door to check, she saw Bouchard standing there, according to a police report.

Bouchard then pushed her way through the door and walked into the house, knocking the mother backward. The woman was able to get Bouchard out of the home and closed the door. Bouchard then ran across the street, according to Officer Juan Guillermo's report.

Guillermo then called Lt. Richard Dellaria, the Salisbury Police Department's K-9 officer to begin a search using Dellaria's partner, Herc.

Guillermo also called the Amesbury Police Department for additional aid. It was Amesbury police Officer Danielle Bower who saw Bouchard near a CVS Pharmacy and stopped her.

Guillermo drove the mother to the CVS parking lot, where she identified Bouchard as the woman who tried breaking into her home.

Bouchard was arrested and driven to the police station for booking. At the station, Bouchard told Guillermo that she felt lightheaded, prompting an Atlantic Ambulance crew to respond to examine her.

Bouchard was later transported to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for a mental health evaluation, according to Guillermo's report.

Dave Rogers is a staff writer with The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

