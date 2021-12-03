Burglary discovered at Joplin nail salon

Dec. 3—Someone broke into a Joplin nail salon around midnight Tuesday and stole an iPad belonging to the business.

The burglary at the Glow Nail Lounge, 2402 E. 32nd St., was discovered the following morning and reported to police.

Sgt. Tom Bowin said a burglar gained access to a vacant suite next door to the salon and broke through a common wall to enter the business. The break-in was caught on video surveillance, but no arrest had been made by Thursday afternoon.