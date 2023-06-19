Burglary gang travelled to UK on tourist visas to loot luxury homes - but stole just £60

The gang were caught on CCTV fleeing the scene of one of the burglaries - Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd

Three burglary ‘‘tourists’’ travelled 7,500 miles from their homes in South America to loot luxury mansions in the UK - only to steal just £60.

Hector Paredes-Munoz, 39, his brother Victor, 31, and Sergio Castro, 27, used tourist visas to come to Britain from Chile to prey on wealthy housholders in Cheshire’s so-called “Golden Triangle”.

But their proposed 15,000-mile round-trip in the hope of making easy money ended in failure when the gang were arrested within months.

They were taken into custody following what a judge described as an ‘‘eye-watering’’ 115 mph police chase spanning 30 miles of the M40 near Oxford.

The pursuit culminated in members of the gang trying in vain to escape by leaping from their moving getaway vehicle in the fast lane, before then jumping over the central reservation into the path of oncoming traffic.

The first of two raids, which took place between March and April this year, was on a £1 million house in Wilmslow.

The gang got away with £60 from a handbag in a kitchen after breaking in via the property’s rear patio door while the owner was away.

Victor Paredes-Munoz on the M40 trying to escape police - Cavendish Press (Manchester) Ltd

In the other break-in, on a £800,000 house in Alderley Edge, they fled empty-handed after they were disturbed by the owner’s 18-year-old daughter, who had been watching TV while home alone.

The victim of the first raid, who had only moved in the day before and was eight months pregnant, later installed £1,000 worth of security equipment at her home - while the teenage girl in the second burglary was so traumatised that her father cut short a holiday to be with her.

The Paredes-Munoz brothers and Castro were each jailed for three years at Chester Crown Court after they admitted conspiracy to burgle - and will be deported back to Chile on their release.

Victor Paredes-Munoz was given an extra 12 months in prison after he admitted dangerous driving.

Police said members of the gang arrived in the UK towards the end of 2022 and early 2023, after travelling from elsewhere in Europe.

They later set up a base in the South of England with what officers said was the ‘‘sole aim’’ of committing burglaries at high-value homes across the UK.

Victor Paredes-Munoz outside Chester Crown Court - Ricky Champagne/Cavendish Press

High-speed chase

The trio were caught after being spotted on CCTV driving off in a Black Peugeot close to the scene of the second burglary, the court heard.

Patrick Gartland, counsel for the prosecution, said police then spotted the vehicle on the M40 the next day and tried to pull it over.

He said: “The Peugeot [then] increased its speed dramatically towards the next junction, with speeds reaching 115 mph, until the driver stopped suddenly in the fast lane and five occupants fled from the vehicle, running across the opposite carriageway, narrowly avoiding passing traffic.

“The motorway was closed while the occupiers were detained. Of these five occupiers the three defendants were stopped and arrested.

“The boot of the vehicle was searched and officers seized a balaclava, tools, footwear, and a maroon hat, identifiable from the CCTV taken the day before.”

Hector Paredes-Munoz - Cheshire Constabulary / SWNS

A wasted journey

Edmund Potts, counsel for Paredes-Munoz brothers, said the pair were “ashamed and remorseful” about their behaviour.

He said Hector had “entered on a tourist visa initially and was trying to get work” before running into money problems, while his sibling Victor was “doing cleaning work here and there”.

Sarah Badrawy, for Castro, said her client had also entered the country on a tourist visa and was hoping to find work.

She added: “He says that he had been staying at a hotel but moved into an Airbnb where his belongings were stolen. He was left with next to nothing. In the two weeks prior to the offence, he was living on the streets.”

Following the sentencing PC Kieran Marsh, of Cheshire Police, said: “These men were all members of an organised crime gang who came to the UK with the sole purpose of committing crime.

“Their crimes were carefully planned, specifically targeting high-value addresses with the aim of stealing as many valuable items as possible before fleeing the area, leaving the country and evading justice.

“While in these two cases the gang only managed a nominal amount if money, the impact of their crime spree should not be underestimated. To know that somebody has targeted your home, a place you should feel safe in, is sickening.”

Det Sgt Stephen Joyce, of Macclesfield CID, added: “I hope that this case acts as a warning to anyone who is planning on travelling to Cheshire to commit crimes.

“Our message to them is clear, don’t make a wasted journey.”

