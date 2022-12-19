‘Burglary-home invasion’ on St. Helena Island leaves 2 residents with gunshot wounds

Two St. Helena men are being treated for gunshot wounds following a “burglary-home invasion” Sunday evening, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people were inside the Sea Island Parkway home at around 9:30 Sunday night, when two armed men forced their way inside the home and began firing at the residents.

One man, 38,received non-life-threatening injuries. The other, 19, received “more substantial” injuries and is in stable condition at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

No suspects have been identified, according to Maj. Angela Viens of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Police do not know whether the men took anything from the home, Viens said. In South Carolina, a burglary charge does not require any actual theft, and is defined as entering a residence “without consent and with intent to commit a crime.”

Viens declined to provide any other information about the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Matt Wilfong at 843-255-3439 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry tip line at 843-554-1111.