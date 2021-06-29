Burglary inmate challenges Reagan Tokes Law

Jun. 29—COLUMBUS — Edward Maddox doesn't know yet whether the state may try to keep him behind bars beyond his minimum sentence based on his conduct, but his attorney on Tuesday challenged the constitutionality of a new state law that holds that threat over him.

The Ohio Supreme Court heard arguments as to whether the time is now for Maddox to challenge the Reagan Tokes Law that would allow the state to expand his prison sentence for burglary or whether he must wait to see if the state exercises that option several years down the road.

"Those two statutes — the minimum statute and the maximum statute — are the first two steps in an overall unconstitutional plan," Andrew Mayle, Maddox's Perrysburg attorney said. "...The minimum sentence statute and the maximum sentence statute only serve the purpose of enabling the prison department's power, which we think is invalid."

He asked the high court to reverse a decision by the Toledo-based Sixth District Court of Appeals that the issue is not yet ripe for appeal and send it back to the Lucas County sentencing judge for a determination on the law's constitutionality.

Should the court decide that the law cannot be challenged until after it is applied, Mr. Mayle asked that the court invalidate decisions by other courts of appeals that had proceeded to uphold the law.

"If we don't know if he'll ever get to this point, it's just too early to even address the issue," Lucas County Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa Breyman said. "...The statute doesn't apply until he's served his minimum term...He's advised that it will apply to him at some point."

Ms. Tokes, 21, formerly of Monclova Township, was kidnapped, robbed, raped, and murdered in Columbus in 2017 while a senior at Ohio State University. She was killed by Brian Lee Golsby, who had been released from prison just months earlier after completing a sentence for attempted rape despite numerous infractions committed while behind bars.

The law enacted in her name marks a return of sentencing ranges — with minimums and maximums — for certain violent crimes after more than 20 years of emphasis on finite, fixed sentences under Ohio law. The law will allow the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to later decide whether it should keep Maddox in prison longer as he nears the end of his minimum sentence.

Maddox, 26, is serving a four-year minimum sentence at Warren Correctional Institution for a Lucas County burglary. The judge added a potential two more years — half of the minimum — to his sentence as a maximum, in accordance with the Reagan Tokes Law.

DRC could try to exercise its option to keep him incarcerated longer if it determines that he committed prison rule infractions that endanger the institution, staff, or other inmates and demonstrates that he still poses a threat to society.

Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor noted that DRC, an arm of the executive branch of government, would be the decision-maker in such a case. She questioned the fact that a defendant subjected to extra time under the Reagan Tokes Law would then have to file another case.

"What I've always found problematic with habeas actions is that they take time," she said. "If it is illegitimate that he's being held — he is detained, incarcerated illegitimately — what is the recourse then if he's spending a year in prison while the legal system addresses his complaint and they find that he shouldn't be there...? Is it just tough luck?"

The court did not immediately rule.

First Published June 29, 2021, 12:16pm